iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.36. 8,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.
