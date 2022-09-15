iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading Down 1.9%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.81. 43,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 50,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.
