iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,578,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 1,307,832 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 67,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 412,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

