iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Down 4%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.68. Approximately 9,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 30,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.