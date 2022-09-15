iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $229.41. 3,015,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.34 and a 200 day moving average of $243.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

