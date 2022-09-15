iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWV stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 338,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

