iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.92 and last traded at $109.92. Approximately 2,966,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,893,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.