iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,960. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

