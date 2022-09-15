iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.76. 172,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.