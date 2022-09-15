iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 335,575 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

