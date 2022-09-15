ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 364.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 4.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Trading Up 0.5 %

ITOCY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,693. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About ITOCHU

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.