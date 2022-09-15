Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

