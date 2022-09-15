J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %
SJM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.15. 566,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.22.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
