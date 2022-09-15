J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,821 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 67,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.78. 24,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,455. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $143.65 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.46.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.