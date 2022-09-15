J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,931 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 476,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,611,432. The company has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

