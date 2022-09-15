J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 462,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,284,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

