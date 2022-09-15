J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.22. 1,424,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

