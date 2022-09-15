J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

