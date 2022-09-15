J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 23,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,987,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $307,770,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.34. The company had a trading volume of 250,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

