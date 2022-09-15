J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.61. 57,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

