J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $5.94 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

PECO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

