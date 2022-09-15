Jacobs Solutions Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

