Jacqueline S. Everett Sells 1,598 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline S. Everett sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,985.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,264.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 14,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

DLH Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $178,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

