James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $345.40

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 345.40 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 302.22 ($3.65). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.66), with a volume of 66,418 shares trading hands.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.12. The firm has a market cap of £154.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

