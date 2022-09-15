Jana Partners LLC Sells 22,318 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Jana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up about 10.7% of Jana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned approximately 9.16% of TreeHouse Foods worth $165,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 2,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

