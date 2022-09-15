Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $53.11. 9,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.
