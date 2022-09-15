Jay Francis Murray Sells 1,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,974.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.00. 627,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,061. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.79.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.61.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.