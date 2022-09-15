Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.18) on Monday. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.20 ($3.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,254.29.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 114 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($359.52).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

