JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

JFE ( OTCMKTS:JFEEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

