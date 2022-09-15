JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
JFE Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About JFE
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFE (JFEEF)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.