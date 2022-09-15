JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00.

JFrog Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FROG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 743,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,517. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JFrog by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 167,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

