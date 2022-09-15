Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $56.91

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $55.02. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $567.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

