Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $56.91

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $55.02. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $567.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

