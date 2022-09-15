JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120,896 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,461 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.