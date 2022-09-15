JUST (JST) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. JUST has a market capitalization of $233.34 million and approximately $51.92 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 617.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

