JUST Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $235.97 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 331.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.02079206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00819822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020703 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
