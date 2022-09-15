Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 16,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

