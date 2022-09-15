Kalos Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 108,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 98,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ACWV stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 313,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69.

