Kalos Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,017. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65.

