Kalos Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,995. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

