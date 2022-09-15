Kalos Management Inc. Invests $596,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,047. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

