Kalos Management Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Profile

NYSE VTR traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 37,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 960.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.