Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,025. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.