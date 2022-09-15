Kalos Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.86. 180,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

