Kalos Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 119,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 87,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

