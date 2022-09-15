Kattana Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $48,500.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Buying and Selling Kattana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded."

