Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Buys 141 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Kerry Porritt acquired 141 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.10 ($1,209.64).

Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.75 ($2,058.66).

Keller Group Price Performance

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 697.26 ($8.43) on Thursday. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 629.85 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($12.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 736.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 767.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

Keller Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

