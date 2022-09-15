Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

