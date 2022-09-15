Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $396.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

