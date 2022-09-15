Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,964,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,357,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%.

