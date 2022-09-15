Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $232.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

