Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

